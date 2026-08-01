Rashmika Mandanna advised six weeks of complete rest after sustaining severe hip injury on set

The choreographer recently heaped praise on the actress for her commitment to her craft. Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post lauding Rashmika Mandanna, Brinda wrote, "So happy to be working on a song in Mysaa. @rashmika_mandanna, from rehearsals to the shoot, the amount of practice and preparation you put into the song is truly incredible. Your commitment is one of the biggest reasons for your success. Having been in the industry for so many years, I can honestly say I have rarely come across an actress with this level of hard work, discipline, and dedication”.

"No matter what correction I give, you always take it with a smile and immediately put it into action. Even when you’re in pain, your focus never shifts and you work even harder. I’m sure audiences will see the effort you’ve poured into this film. Can’t wait for the release of Mysaa and for the world the see the magic you created on screen,” she added.

Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa has triggered huge excitement ever since the film was first announced. In fact, the film was recently in the news after the makers disclosed that the unit had completed shooting a crucial underwater sequence featuring Rashmika.