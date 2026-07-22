Shankar Mahadevan, Rashmika Mandanna set to headline the closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2026

The Commonwealth Games 2026 are set to begin on July 23, 2026 and will conclude on August 2, 2026 with 125 Indian athletes participating. The Games will take place on Glasgow, Scotland and the opening ceremony will be held at the OVO Hydro.

The closing ceremony will also take place at the same venue and will see Indian performers coming together. The Olympics official page has confirmed that Indian singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and popular Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna will headline the show on August 2.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony will mark the official handover of hosting duties to India

Popular Indian artistes Shankar Mahadevan and Rashmika Mandanna will "headline India's cultural presentation" during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 next month. The curtain raiser performance will reportedly last for around 20 minutes.