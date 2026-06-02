Rashmika Mandanna’s Japan getaway: Tokyo streets, Fuji views & Vijay Deverakonda. Watch the video

Rashmika Mandanna’s latest Instagram carousel from her Japan getaway is giving pure travel goals. From wandering through the lively streets of Tokyo and enjoying authentic Japanese cuisine to soaking in serene views of Mount Fuji, her trip is a visual treat. The actress also served a full fashion mood board — switching from comfy casuals to a graceful kimono, later slipping into a sleek one-piece, and finishing with a chic French-hat look, each outfit bringing its own charm. Adding to it, Vijay Deverakonda brought a romantic magic to the carousel.