Ricky Martin dances to Sukhbir’s Oh Ho Ho Ho at T20 World Cup final closing ceremony

The musical energy mirrored the fireworks on the pitch. India’s batting lineup was in devastating form, posting a record-breaking 255/5. Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 89 off 46 balls, while Abhishek Sharma silenced critics by smashing the fastest fifty of the tournament in just 18 balls. Sanju and Abhishek’s performances ensured New Zealand faced a mountain too high to climb. In response, the visitors were bundled out for 159, leaving the Ahmedabad crowd in a state of delirium.

This win is an important milestone for Indian sports history. Winning the T20 World Cup for the third time, India has beaten New Zealand and become the first team in the history of the tournament to defend the title. This puts them ahead of the West Indies and England, who have two titles each.

As the trophy was lifted, the fusion of Bollywood beats and Ricky’s Latin dance style was the perfect accompaniment for the night when India was at the center of the world stage. Be it Abhishek’s revenge or Ricky’s dance, the final of the 2026 tournament will go down in history as the masterclass in sports and entertainment.