Shakira doubles down on Mumbai: Second show added amid ticket frenzy

India is officially in the midst of a ‘Shakira fever’ as the Colombian superstar gets set to make her much-awaited comeback to the country this April. Following the overwhelming response to the initial tour announcement, a second show in Mumbai has been added to the tour schedule to satisfy the unprecedented demand for the Queen of Latin Pop.

Shakira set to have a second show in Mumbai

Shakira will now perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and 11, before moving to Delhi for the final show on April 15 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This will be her first major show in India in nearly 19 years, with her last show being the Oral Fixation tour in 2007.

While the news of the second show in Mumbai was first posted on the District by Zomato app over the weekend, it caused a social media frenzy. While the initial shows’ tickets were put on sale on March 1, the sale for the second show on April 11 is yet to be officially announced. Fans will need to keep a close watch on the app for the live link.