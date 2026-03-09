Shakira doubles down on Mumbai: Second show added amid ticket frenzy

India is officially in the midst of a ‘Shakira fever’ as the Colombian superstar gets set to make her much-awaited comeback to the country this April. Following the overwhelming response to the initial tour announcement, a second show in Mumbai has been added to the tour schedule to satisfy the unprecedented demand for the Queen of Latin Pop.
Shakira will now perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and 11, before moving to Delhi for the final show on April 15 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This will be her first major show in India in nearly 19 years, with her last show being the Oral Fixation tour in 2007.
While the news of the second show in Mumbai was first posted on the District by Zomato app over the weekend, it caused a social media frenzy. While the initial shows’ tickets were put on sale on March 1, the sale for the second show on April 11 is yet to be officially announced. Fans will need to keep a close watch on the app for the live link.
A greater purpose
However, there is more to these performances than the sassy dance moves and hits like Hips Don’t Lie and Waka Waka. The concerts are part of the Feeding India initiative, which is focused on improving nutrition for children and supporting the UN Zero Hunger Goal.
"Doing concerts in India has always been very special for me," Shakira said, explaining that the tour is about "standing together for the cause of ensuring that every child in the world has access to the nutrition that they need to grow and thrive."
Rumour of collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh
To make the concerts even more thrilling for fans, there are rumors that Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh might join Shakira on stage. Although there has been no confirmation from the parties involved, the possibility of the two music giants collaborating on stage has fans speculating about the possibility of a musical collaboration between the two global superstars.
Presented by HSBC India and produced by District, the three-city tour is promising to be the lifestyle event of the year.