Have 24 hours in Glasgow? Do not skip these places

University of Glasgow: Known for its beautiful architecture, long corridors, and Gothic architecture, it has been the site of filming many movies. You can take a quick tour inside the grounds and walk along the hallways where famous personalities like Adam Smith and Lord Kelvin once walked.

Glagow Cathedral: One of the most iconic places to visit is the Cathedral. This gothic masterpiece goes back to the 12 century with its stained glass, vaulted crypts complete with intricate architecture and an atmosphere that speaks of centuries of Scottish history. When here, make a quick stop to the Glasgow necropolis which overlooks the hills and has over 3500 monuments.

George Square: Considered as the heart of Glasgow, it’s a central neighbourhood which has statues, buildings displaying Victorian era architecture, and much more. Walk around the area, notice the statues and markers and find out about the history of the city. If you are lucky, you may even catch up on some street-side concerts or marketplace. Martijn Stoof / Pexels

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum: With over 8000 objects it is one of the most cherished places to visit for an art lover. Iconic artifacts include Dali’s Christ of Saint John of the Cross, dinosaur skeletons, and natural history exhibits. Michael D Beckwith / Pexels

Buchanan Street: It is the premiere shopping and street-performance destination. Take a stroll around the space, pick up some souvenirs for home, don’t forget to try some local dishes and steady yourself on a seat to enjoy the street performers giving their best.

Botanic Gardens: Visit Kibble Palace with its tropical and exotic plants if you want to experience some colours in this fall.

Glasgow Science Centre: Those who love to deal in scientific theories would find the Science centre with its exhibits, planetarium, and observation tower, to be very interesting Instagram / Glasgow Science Centre