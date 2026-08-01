Have 24 hours in Glasgow? Do not skip these places

If you are in Glasgow, watching India make records with its medal counts and have a few hours in hand to explore the city, don’t forget to check out some really interesting places. You can either keep a day aside and tick your wish list or try to squeeze in one or two places a day so that you can cover the city well. From iconic galleries and museums to beautiful walking trails inside botanical gardens, city centre or the famous shopping street, there’s a lot to see. Keep your walking shoes ready, get on your warm clothes, and never leave without the umbrella, raincoat and camera. These few things and you are all set to explore Glasgow. Most places are well connected by public transport. Alternately you may also pick up a hop-on hop-off bus tour.