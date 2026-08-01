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Have 24 hours in Glasgow? Do not skip these places

If you are in Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games 2026 and have some free time on your hands, here are some of the places you must not skip
Have 24 hours in Glasgow? Do not skip these places
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If you are in Glasgow, watching India make records with its medal counts and have a few hours in hand to explore the city, don’t forget to check out some really interesting places. You can either keep a day aside and tick your wish list or try to squeeze in one or two places a day so that you can cover the city well. From iconic galleries and museums to beautiful walking trails inside botanical gardens, city centre or the famous shopping street, there’s a lot to see. Keep your walking shoes ready, get on your warm clothes, and never leave without the umbrella, raincoat and camera. These few things and you are all set to explore Glasgow. Most places are well connected by public transport. Alternately you may also pick up a hop-on hop-off bus tour.

Walk along the long corridors of the University of Glasgow
University of Glasgow: Known for its beautiful architecture, long corridors, and Gothic architecture, it has been the site of filming many movies. You can take a quick tour inside the grounds and walk along the hallways where famous personalities like Adam Smith and Lord Kelvin once walked.
Check out the Glasgow Cathedral and the necropolis
Glagow Cathedral: One of the most iconic places to visit is the Cathedral. This gothic masterpiece goes back to the 12 century with its stained glass, vaulted crypts complete with intricate architecture and an atmosphere that speaks of centuries of Scottish history. When here, make a quick stop to the Glasgow necropolis which overlooks the hills and has over 3500 monuments.
Take a walk along the Glasgow city centre
George Square: Considered as the heart of Glasgow, it’s a central neighbourhood which has statues, buildings displaying Victorian era architecture, and much more. Walk around the area, notice the statues and markers and find out about the history of the city. If you are lucky, you may even catch up on some street-side concerts or marketplace. Martijn Stoof / Pexels
Do not miss out on the art galleries and museums in Glasgow
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum: With over 8000 objects it is one of the most cherished places to visit for an art lover. Iconic artifacts include Dali’s Christ of Saint John of the Cross, dinosaur skeletons, and natural history exhibits. Michael D Beckwith / Pexels
Stop for some shopping at this place in Glasgow
Buchanan Street: It is the premiere shopping and street-performance destination. Take a stroll around the space, pick up some souvenirs for home, don’t forget to try some local dishes and steady yourself on a seat to enjoy the street performers giving their best.
Experience fall colours with exotic and tropical plants here in Glasgow
Botanic Gardens: Visit Kibble Palace with its tropical and exotic plants if you want to experience some colours in this fall.
Interactive science at this Glasgow museum keeps everyone busy
Glasgow Science Centre: Those who love to deal in scientific theories would find the Science centre with its exhibits, planetarium, and observation tower, to be very interestingInstagram / Glasgow Science Centre
From vintage cars to discontinued tram models, check them out at this Glagow museum
Riverside Museum: Love automobiles? Riverside museum is your place. Designed by late architect Zaha Hadid it houses vintage cars, trams, bicycles and more. Right next to the museum you can board the famous The Tall Ship Glenlee for a ride. Pinterest

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