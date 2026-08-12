Former Miss North Carolina USA Brittany Boltinhouse takes legal action following her title removal

Brittany Boltinhouse, the now-former Miss North Carolina USA was stripped of her Miss Carolina title on August 5. The Miss USA Organisation decided jointly with the titleholder, state directors and the organization to remove her from the title. The reason stated was what it described as conduct that violated their standards. Following the same as things escalated, Brittany has now decided to take legal actions stating it was a ‘wrongful and unjustified’ action taken by the organisation.
Thom Brodeur, chairman and CEO of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, did not reveal the specific conduct behind the decision, he rather stressed on the organisation's zero tolerance policy towards racism. Posting the same on his Instagram, he wrote a long message where he added that the organisation, “does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia nor language that strips any person of their dignity.”
Now, on Brittany’s end, she has recently filed a lawsuit against all the claims made by the organisation. In a video shared on her Instagram on August 10, attorney Patrick Mincey said he had been retained to represent the former pageant queen over planned legal action concerning what he described as the “wrongful and unjustified” removal of her Miss North Carolina USA 2026 title.
During an interview Brittany responded to whether her beliefs have harmed her position for the title. She added, “I believe I was stripped of my title because of my political stance and my belief system as a conservative Christian woman. I’m proud of my faith, I’m proud of my standards, I’m a proud conservative woman, but Christian woman, a God-fearing woman”.
Her attorney stated, the investigation would be “focused on one objective: uncovering and presenting the full truth behind what appears to be another troubling example of cancel culture directed at a young woman because of her deeply held religious convictions and publicly expressed political beliefs.”
Patrick further added saying that his investigation has already unearthed some evidence which shows, “recorded statements that show pageant officials acknowledging the absence of any legitimate or legal basis for their decision to strip Brittany of her title.”
As of now no further information has come in the public light. She concluded saying, “I’m very much at peace and I’m actually glad it happened to me and not some other young lady that, you know, maybe just probably wouldn’t make it through what I’m going through right now”.
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