Jenna Ortega's new video reignites debate over Hollywood's body standards

A new Esquire interview with Jenna Ortega has set off a wave of concern and debate online — not over what the Wednesday star said, but over how she looked while saying it.
Esquire published its September Mavericks of Hollywood feature on Jenna Ortega this week, pairing a glossy photo shoot with a separate video interview titled How I Got Here. While the styled photos were widely praised, it was the video — where the Wednesday actor appears without her usual heavy makeup, in a simple slip dress — that took off on social media. Screenshots and clips spread quickly across X, with many commenters reacting that she looked noticeably thinner than in past appearances.
The timing added fuel to the fire: in the same interview, Jenna recalled that as a child actor she sometimes went without eating or drinking for long stretches on set, not wanting to inconvenience the crew by asking. Taken alongside the visual reaction to the video, that anecdote was enough to push the conversation from “she looks different” to open speculation about her wellbeing.
Commenters quickly drew comparisons to Ariana Grande, who's faced similar scrutiny over her appearance recently amidst her Eternal Sunshine Tour and her music video of Petal. Some framed both women as symptoms of a broader shift back toward an 'unhealthily thin' Hollywood aesthetic; others pushed back, arguing the comparisons themselves were unfair and speculative.
It's not the first time Jenna's appearance has drawn this kind of attention. Similar concern circulated during the 2025 promotional run for Wednesday Season 2, and again in January 2026 at Sundance, where her look at The Gallerist premiere prompted a fresh round of "is she okay?" posts — some fans even speculating, without confirmation, about cosmetic procedures.
Worth noting: none of this amounts to confirmed information about Jenna's health. She hasn't addressed the speculation, hasn't disclosed an eating disorder, and hasn't discussed using any weight-loss medication — a subject that's become part of the wider conversation as GLP-1 drugs have grown more mainstream in and out of Hollywood. What's actually documented is the pattern: a young actress's body gets amplified by screenshots stripped of context, and spirals into a debate that says more about entertainment culture's relationship with women's bodies than it does about any one person's health.
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