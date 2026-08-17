Anupam Roy welcomes baby boy with wife Prashmita Paul

Anupam Roy has become a father. Roy and his wife, singer Prashmita Paul, have been blessed with a baby boy this evening. The good news was revealed by Anupam Roy through his social networking site account. Anupam has written on his Instagram account, “Thank you for all your good wishes. ❤️” Anupam said, "We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our baby boy today."

Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul get congratulated by fellow industry veterans

Supporters and fellow musicians left no time to leave their greetings on his social networking website post.