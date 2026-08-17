Anupam Roy welcomes baby boy with wife Prashmita Paul

Anupam Roy has become a father. Roy and his wife, singer Prashmita Paul, have been blessed with a baby boy this evening. The good news was revealed by Anupam Roy through his social networking site account. Anupam has written on his Instagram account, “Thank you for all your good wishes. ❤️” Anupam said, "We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our baby boy today."
Supporters and fellow musicians left no time to leave their greetings on his social networking website post.
Actress Koel Mallick said, "Congratulations 😊🤩 welcome to the club." Guptodhoner Sondhane actress Isha Saha said, "Oh terrrrri!! Congratulations!! 😍❤️❤️." Sauraseni Maitra also wrote, "Yayyyy! Congratulations! 🥂 Khub Khub bhalo khobor. Ebar double treat ditei hobe ❤️."
The pregnancy was a well-kept secret. Anupam Roy and Prashmita married each other in a small wedding ceremony in March 2024. The marriage took place after Anupam divorced his previous wife, singer and social worker Piya Chakraborty.
Prashmita Paul is a playback singer and the lead vocalist of the band Udaan. She received her big break in 2014 when she sang Sajna for the Bengali film Bojhena Shey Bojhena. She later lent her voice to films including Kontho and Posto.
Apart from that, Prashmita has worked with Anupam Roy professionally. These two have worked together in Kathmandu and Highway. Their latest collaboration has been with a song in the movie Chandrabindoo, featuring Ankush Hazra and Oindrila Sen in leading roles.
Anupam Roy had been married to Piya Chakraborty before. They divorced in 2021. Piya got married to actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay later on.