Sunny Deol breaks silence on his decades-long rift with Shah Rukh Khan

During a recent conversation on a podcast, actor Sunny Deol opened up about the much-controversial moment that has been the talk of the industry for decades. During the making of the 1993 film Darr, the actor had a disagreement over the film’s climax and the way his character was presented against Shah Rukh Khan’s antagonist. The disagreement soon turned into rage, and he was significantly upset with the whole situation. And it seems the tension somehow continued even decades later, as Sunny now prefers to refer to SRK as a colleague rather than a friend.

Sunny Deol reflects on ‘Darr’ controversy and his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan

Sunny recently took us back to the day when the hit film Darr was in the making. Although the film received a massive commercial hit, the actor has now expressed how certain decisions made during the shoot significantly upsetted him. He also opened up about the insecurities actors often face on a set that makes them act differently.

He recalled, “At a younger age, I won't say that we don't have a little something with each other. We do have that. And I have never been like that. I am not an insecure person. I am never insecure on set. But because of insecurity, many actors do things which they don't have to do. Because we can only be the character we are”.