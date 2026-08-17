Sunny Deol breaks silence on his decades-long rift with Shah Rukh Khan

During a recent conversation on a podcast, actor Sunny Deol opened up about the much-controversial moment that has been the talk of the industry for decades. During the making of the 1993 film Darr, the actor had a disagreement over the film’s climax and the way his character was presented against Shah Rukh Khan’s antagonist. The disagreement soon turned into rage, and he was significantly upset with the whole situation. And it seems the tension somehow continued even decades later, as Sunny now prefers to refer to SRK as a colleague rather than a friend.
Sunny recently took us back to the day when the hit film Darr was in the making. Although the film received a massive commercial hit, the actor has now expressed how certain decisions made during the shoot significantly upsetted him. He also opened up about the insecurities actors often face on a set that makes them act differently.
He recalled, “At a younger age, I won't say that we don't have a little something with each other. We do have that. And I have never been like that. I am not an insecure person. I am never insecure on set. But because of insecurity, many actors do things which they don't have to do. Because we can only be the character we are”.
He continued, “We cannot be anything beyond that. But somehow, quite a lot of actors feel very insecure. And because of that, the vibes go wrong. Things happen which don't have to happen. But then, that's the reality of our film industry,”
As the interviewer asked the actor about his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan he reluctantly replied that they are more of a colleague than friends. He said, “He wasn't my enemy either. Friends means we are all colleagues. In the film industry, I would say we are all more of our colleagues rather than friends”.
Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Rahul in Darr became one of the film’s biggest talking points, with his intense performance as the obsessive antagonist winning huge attention. The main issue that Sunny had was that the film was glorifying the villain which he wasn’t on board with.
During a previous conversation in an interview, Sunny opened up saying, he “did not know they would glorify the villain.” Following that, the actors had a poor relationship with each other and reports suggest that the two didn’t talk for the next 16 years. Their relationship changed much later, with the two reconnecting after the success of Gadar 2 in 2023.