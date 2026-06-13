Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s courtroom drama Ikka locks Netflix release date: Details Inside

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna-starrer courtroom drama titled Ikka helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra is all set to premiere on July 10 on the streaming giant Netflix.

Ikka Netflix release date, cast and plot: What we know so far

Speaking about the film, Siddharth P. Malhotra shared in a statement, “As a storyteller, I'm always looking for stories that challenge me emotionally and creatively, and IKKA has been one such journey. I've always been a huge fan of courtroom dramas, and this is a subject that has been incredibly close to my heart for many years.”