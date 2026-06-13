Stebin Ben on collaborations growth and staying true to melody
Not every singer finds a signature. Stebin Ben did, and it came wrapped in melodies of love, longing and connection. Over the years, his voice has become a familiar companion to countless romantic tracks, earning him a loyal audience across generations. Now, with Tera Ho Jaun, his new duet with Jonita Gandhi from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, he adds another chapter to that growing catalogue. As the song gathers momentum, Stebin reflects on its creation, his evolution as a playback singer, and the road ahead.
What was your immediate reaction when you heard the first scratch of Tera Ho Jaun?
I was really happy because it’s a very peppy song, and I had been wanting to sing something in that space. I also loved the melody, it gives a very fresh dance-song vibe while still carrying that old-school melodic feel, which I really liked.
What was the recording dynamic like between you and Jonita Gandhi for this song?
We couldn’t meet during the recording process, but I was really happy to have her on the song because she’s an amazing talent and I had always wanted to collaborate with her. Everything went really smoothly, and I think both our voices blended beautifully together. I’m glad we received so many compliments for it.
Are you worried about being typecast as only a romantic singer, or is that a space you’re happy to own?
Honestly, not at all. I want to explore every genre and every different side of music. I’ve done romantic songs, of course, but I really want to enter the space of dance, beat-driven, fun songs as well. So I’m going to continue believing in that and working towards it. Hopefully, all those songs connect with people too.
Do you and your wife Nupur Sanon find yourselves hearing each other’s work or discussing music together at home?
Of course. Nupur is trained in classical music and has a deep interest in it, so we often sit together and discuss music. Whenever I hear a song, I make her listen to it too, and she gives me her honest suggestions. We brainstorm a lot together—she tells me what she likes, what she doesn’t, and that really helps me.
Does the pressure to stay viral ever get in the way of the music?
Not all the time. I believe in always giving good music first. But sometimes, when you keep putting out good music and it still doesn’t reach enough people, you also start understanding the importance of creating songs that connect instantly with today’s audience. So it’s important to understand what this generation enjoys and find a balance between good music and reach.
What are you working on right now, and what can we expect from you next?
I’m currently working on my next singles, and I’m really excited to release them. There are also a few film songs coming up, but I’m especially excited about my singles because I’ll be featuring in them too. I’ve been working on my transformation, focusing on looking and feeling my best, and I’ve also been deeply involved in creating the music myself. So I’m excited to put everything out there and see how the audience reacts.