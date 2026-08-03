Shah Rukh Khan’s King stays on track for Christmas release, will clash with major Hollywood movies

King will witness Shah Rukh Khan’s theatrical return on December 24, 2026. It is said that the movie has not been delayed and is expected to be released on its planned date despite some reports speculating about its possible postponement. In fact, it was earlier confirmed that the filmmakers are planning for the release of their movie during Christmas time, as previously announced.

Shah Rukh Khan's King joins a packed Christmas release calendar

Shah Rukh Khan's King is slated for release on December 24, only a few days after the releases of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. Jumanji: Open World is expected to be released on December 25. The four movies would be competing against each other in the Christmas holiday season.