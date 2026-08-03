Shah Rukh Khan’s King stays on track for Christmas release, will clash with major Hollywood movies

King will witness Shah Rukh Khan’s theatrical return on December 24, 2026. It is said that the movie has not been delayed and is expected to be released on its planned date despite some reports speculating about its possible postponement. In fact, it was earlier confirmed that the filmmakers are planning for the release of their movie during Christmas time, as previously announced.
Shah Rukh Khan's King is slated for release on December 24, only a few days after the releases of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. Jumanji: Open World is expected to be released on December 25. The four movies would be competing against each other in the Christmas holiday season.
The story of King has been kept largely under wraps. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is said to introduce audiences to an action-packed thriller. The movie is set to be released on December 24, 2026. The star cast comprises several prominent names including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishekh Bachchan, Rani Mukherji, etc.
According to Marvel Studios, Avengers: Doomsday will tackle a multiverse danger posed by Doctor Doom, to be played by Robert Downey Jr. This film will include the Avengers and their allies, the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Wakandan superheroes to face the challenge that will pave the way for the next film, Avengers: Secret Wars.
Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is an adaptation of the novel Dune Messiah. In this story, Paul Atreides holds the imperial position. However, he has to deal with political unrest, make sacrifices in his personal life and find out what the holy war waged in his name leads to.
Jumanji: Open World presents a different approach for the series, where the characters of the game are introduced to reality. Due to a malfunction, the characters such as Dr Smoulder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Professor Shelly Oberon and Mouse Finbar, who are well known in the game, emerge from the game into reality.
With Shah Rukh Khan leading the action entertainer, audiences can expect a holiday season packed with some of the most anticipated films of 2026.
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