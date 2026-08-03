Chaos erupts in theatre after man blurts out Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoilers

A screening of Sony and Marvel's blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly descended into chaos this weekend after a man in the audience repeatedly shouted out major plot spoilers, triggering a physical altercation that spilled across the auditorium.

The Spider-Man screening fight has reignited the theatre etiquette debate

According to a clip that went viral on X, the confrontation broke out mid-screening after the spoiler-happy viewer refused to keep quiet, ruining pivotal moments for fellow fans who had waited months — some would say years — for the film’s release. The person who posted the video described the scene as complete pandemonium inside the theatre, with punches thrown as ushers and other patrons scrambled to intervene.