Chaos erupts in theatre after man blurts out Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoilers

A screening of Sony and Marvel's blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly descended into chaos this weekend after a man in the audience repeatedly shouted out major plot spoilers, triggering a physical altercation that spilled across the auditorium.
According to a clip that went viral on X, the confrontation broke out mid-screening after the spoiler-happy viewer refused to keep quiet, ruining pivotal moments for fellow fans who had waited months — some would say years — for the film’s release. The person who posted the video described the scene as complete pandemonium inside the theatre, with punches thrown as ushers and other patrons scrambled to intervene.
The clip has since ignited a familiar debate online. While some readers stated they understood the outrage of having a highly awaited movie spoilt in real time, others contended that the fight was an excessively harsh reaction to rudeness. Reactions have been swamped with calls for more stringent movie theatre etiquette. One highly shared post has urged theatre employees to kick out anyone who speaks during the film, not just those who shout spoilers. Other users leaned harder into the theatre-etiquette debate, with one commenter calling it “peak entitlement” for someone to spoil a film they’d already seen once themselves.
If tempers are running hot, it's probably because Brand New Day is the biggest thing to hit theatres in years. The Tom Holland-led sequel — which picks up the fallout from No Way Home, with the world forgetting Peter Parker ever existed — nearly broke box office history altogether.
The film opened to an estimated INR 61 crore net (INR 72.44 crore gross) on Day 1. Brand New Day pulled in an estimated $355 million in its North American (domestic) opening weekend — the second-highest domestic debut of all time, trailing 2019's Avengers: Endgame by a mere $2 million — and roughly $927 million worldwide, also the second-best global opening ever recorded. Reviews have matched the box office enthusiasm, with the film currently sitting around a 90% critics' score and an audience score near 98%.
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