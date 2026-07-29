Sadie Sink as Jean Grey: Secret role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Phoenix Force and MCU future

If you have read the Marvel Books, you would know the kind of importance Jean Grey holds in the comics. One of the founding members of X-Men, Jean, one of the most powerful and complex characters, first appeared back in 1963, with the name Marvel Girl, before embracing her full identity. She serves as the host for the cosmic entity known as the Phoenix Force, which grants her near-limitless godlike power of telepathy and telekinesis, but also makes her vulnerable to corruption (the famous Dark Phoenix storyline).
In the original Fox X-Men trilogy, Famke Janssen played Jean Grey and in the prequel films, Sophie Turner played a younger version. But now, if all fan theories are to be believed, Sadie Sink might just be playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though Marvel Studios and the Stranger Things star has remained tight-lipped about her secret role.
Infact, musician Steve Lacy also triggered massive speculation after he accidently mentioned a character called "Jean" when discussing the movie at its Los Angeles premiere. Hoever, if the rumour is proved to be true, the introduction of Jean in Spider-Man: Brand New Day would be one of the biggest mutant reveals in the MCU so far, which could help lay the groundwork for the next era of the franchise.
Jean Grey's most well-known association is with the Phoenix Force, an ancient cosmic entity embodying life, death and rebirth throughout the universe. In the famous Dark Phoenix Saga, Jean bonds with the Phoenix Force and becomes one of the greatest heroes in the universe. However, er great power eventually corrupts her judgment, turning her into the Dark Phoenix and destroying an entire star system and threatening countless lives.
It is one of the defining comic book arcs of Marvel and has inspired several animated series, films and crossover events.
She is far more than just another X-Men superhero. She's often the emotional anchor of the team and shares deep relationships with several key characters.
Her romance with Cyclops is one of Marvel's longest-running relationships and her complicated bond with Wolverine has inspired countless storylines. She is a good friend of Professor Xavier and is often portrayed as one of the most powerful leaders of the team. One can call Jean the team's strategist, protector and conflict mediator because of her psychic powers.
How is Jean Grey and Spider-Man connected?
Unlike Doctor Strange or Daredevil, Jean Grey has never been a big part of the Spider-Man mythos in the comics. The two heroes have been on the same side for a number of events in the Avengers and the Marvel-wide crossovers, but they don't have a long-standing personal storyline.
But as per speculations, there are a few ways in which Jean Grey could be added into Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With Peter Parker's identity already wiped from the public eye after Spider-Man: No Way Home, making themes of psychic and memory-related relevant. Jean's telepathy could also be used to scan or even interrogate the effects of Doctor Strange's reality altering spell.
Apart from Stranger Things, Saddie Sink was last seen in O'Dessa.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in India on July 30.