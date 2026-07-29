Sadie Sink as Jean Grey: Secret role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Phoenix Force and MCU future

If you have read the Marvel Books, you would know the kind of importance Jean Grey holds in the comics. One of the founding members of X-Men, Jean, one of the most powerful and complex characters, first appeared back in 1963, with the name Marvel Girl, before embracing her full identity. She serves as the host for the cosmic entity known as the Phoenix Force, which grants her near-limitless godlike power of telepathy and telekinesis, but also makes her vulnerable to corruption (the famous Dark Phoenix storyline).

Is Jean Grey retuning in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

In the original Fox X-Men trilogy, Famke Janssen played Jean Grey and in the prequel films, Sophie Turner played a younger version. But now, if all fan theories are to be believed, Sadie Sink might just be playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though Marvel Studios and the Stranger Things star has remained tight-lipped about her secret role.