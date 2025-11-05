Robert Pattinson reveals the harsh shooting conditions in Dune: Part Three

Several other actors who have worked in the Dune franchise had previously opened up about the severe conditions in which the films were shot, which was a testament to director Denis Villeneuve's commitment to realism.

Zendaya had also recalled the heat on the film sets of Dune and said that she herself had suffered from heatstroke. The actor who plays Chani in the franchise said, "It was so hot, and the bathrooms were far away because we had to hike to the locations. One day, I didn’t drink enough water and ended up with heatstroke". The actor remembered calling her mother from the bathroom floor who then reminder her to drink water.

Actor Austin Butler had shared his experience of shooting Dune: Part Two in extreme conditions. "There were people passing out from heatstroke. It really bonds the entire crew. There’s something humbling about being in such an uncomfortable environment", shared the actor who played Feyd-Rautha in the film.

Besides the actors who worked on the film, director Denis Villeneuve himself acknowledge the challenging environment on the sets due to excessive heat. He had said, "Both movies were made in very harsh conditions, and it’s very physically taxing, so to have a break in between them was a blessing. My first thought was to shoot both movies back to back together, but now I think I would have died. It was really intense, and seeing how the world reacted to ‘Part One’ was a boost of positive energy to go back into the desert".

Dune: Part Three is scheduled to release on December 18, 2026.