Jason Momoa responds to nepotism rumors after son’s Dune 3 debut

Jason Momoa is clearing the air on how his son Nakoa-Wolf landed a major role in Dune: Part Three, insisting it had nothing to do with Hollywood connections or family favors. The 16-year-old, whose casting was announced in June, will portray Leto II—the son of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). He’ll appear alongside Ida Brooke, who plays Leto’s twin sister Ghanima.
At the premiere of Apple TV+’s Chief of War in Kapolei, Hawaii, the actor spoke about his son’s breakout opportunity, noting that Nakoa-Wolf earned the role on his own merit. “He’s stepping into the real world,” Momoa said. “He’s going into the workforce for the first time, and it’s going to be a wake-up call but a good one. He got this job on his own, without my help. And I’m really proud of him.”
The Aquaman star also opened up about his parenting approach, emphasizing the importance of emotional grounding over professional grooming. “We raised him with love, confidence, and a strong sense of self,” he shared. “That’s who he is confident, grounded, and ready.”
Jason Momoa, who originated the role of Duncan Idaho in 2021’s Dune and is set to return in the third film after being absent in Part Two. He also expressed how impressed he is by his son’s maturity and talent. “You always hope your kids will surpass you,” he said. “And honestly, I think he already has. At 16, he’s sitting across from Denis Villeneuve and holding his own. At that age, I was on Baywatch. He’s in a different league.”
Dune: Part Three, based on Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, will continue the saga of Paul Atreides as he confronts the far-reaching consequences of power, prophecy, and legacy.
