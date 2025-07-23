Jason Momoa responds to nepotism rumors after son’s Dune 3 debut

At the premiere of Apple TV+’s Chief of War in Kapolei, Hawaii, the actor spoke about his son’s breakout opportunity, noting that Nakoa-Wolf earned the role on his own merit. “He’s stepping into the real world,” Momoa said. “He’s going into the workforce for the first time, and it’s going to be a wake-up call but a good one. He got this job on his own, without my help. And I’m really proud of him.”

The Aquaman star also opened up about his parenting approach, emphasizing the importance of emotional grounding over professional grooming. “We raised him with love, confidence, and a strong sense of self,” he shared. “That’s who he is confident, grounded, and ready.”