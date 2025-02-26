Breaking down Timothee Chalamet’s net worth; how the ‘Dune’ star makes millions

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series where Timothee Chalamet plays Paul Atreides grossed over $402 million worldwide with its first instalment and $714.6 million for the second. Timothee Chalamet earned $2.2 million for his role in the first film and $3 million for the sequel. For 2023’s Wonka Timothee Chalamet charged a hefty $9 million paycheck.



Timothee reportedly signed a new multi-year deal signed with Warner Bros; the agreement will see Chalamet taking on roles as both a star and a producer in upcoming projects. Chalamet’s salary for the Oscar-nominated A Complete Unknown has been kept under the wraps. However, Chalamet also makes a decent amount of money via his brand endorsements.