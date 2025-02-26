Breaking down Timothee Chalamet’s net worth; how the ‘Dune’ star makes millions

Timothée Chalamet has been a hit this award season as he has garnered several nominations for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Timothee Chalamet has been acting since he was a teenager and was first seen in the popular American drama Homeland. From then on he has been a part of several noteworthy projects and several Oscar-nominated movies. With his choice of movies, he quickly became a favourite with indie directors which strengthened his footing as a bankable lead. So, how much is the Dune star worth?
What is Timothee Chalamet’s net worth? How much did he get paid for playing Bob Dylan?
Timothee Chalamet’s net worth is $25 million. The reason his net worth seems to be lower than other A-listers is that he invested a lot of time starring in artistic projects over purely high-paying roles, frequently choosing independent films and smaller-budget projects early in his career. However, he was eventually cast in blockbusters such as Dune and Wonka which significantly increased his net worth in recent years.
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series where Timothee Chalamet plays Paul Atreides grossed over $402 million worldwide with its first instalment and $714.6 million for the second. Timothee Chalamet earned $2.2 million for his role in the first film and $3 million for the sequel. For 2023’s Wonka Timothee Chalamet charged a hefty $9 million paycheck.
Timothee reportedly signed a new multi-year deal signed with Warner Bros; the agreement will see Chalamet taking on roles as both a star and a producer in upcoming projects. Chalamet’s salary for the Oscar-nominated A Complete Unknown has been kept under the wraps. However, Chalamet also makes a decent amount of money via his brand endorsements.
A recent report suggested that he charged a whopping $35 million to be the face of Bleu de Chanel, which makes him even more expensive than Johnny Depp who only charged $20 million for his Chanel endorsement.
Back in October 2020, Timothee was only worth a reported $6 million, and just last year, he had $10 million in his bank account. This means he's made about $19 million in the space of almost two-and-a-half years!
Back in 2021, Timothee spoke about he chooses his projects and deals. “I like to think that with every film I’ve done, whether it’s Call Me by Your Name or Beautiful Boy, The King, or Little Women, the character you play is almost a piece of your flesh,” he told press at the time.
“And that’s always true, but simply from the perspective of how long the shoot for Dune was, and also the arc that Paul Atreides is on, as well as the huge love and almost biblical connection that so many people have for the book and the original film, it really felt… tectonic, if that’s the right word for it. Just getting to this finish line feels like: phew,” he remarked.