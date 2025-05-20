Cannes 2025: Who is Jason Momoa’s GF Adria Arjona? Couple turns heads at red carpet

Jason Momoa walked the red carpet with his girlfriend Adria Arjona on Monday evening at the Cannes 2025 at the screening of ‘Highest 2 Lowest’. The couple was all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs; while Adria opted for a sultry Louis Vuitton sage green bustier gown, Jason went on full white mode with a blazer and pants combo. The couple has been making waves with their public appearances since they appeared at the red carpet of SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in New York City on February 14, 2025.

Who is Adria Arjona, Jason Momoa's new girlfriend?

Adria Arjona, 33, born in Puerto Rico and raised in Mexico, is the daughter of Guatemalan singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona. She has established herself in Hollywood with roles in films like Pacific Rim: Uprising, Morbius, and the Netflix thriller Sweet Girl, where she starred alongside Momoa. Her television credits include appearances in Emerald City, Good Omens, and the Star Wars series Andor.