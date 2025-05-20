Cannes 2025: Who is Jason Momoa’s GF Adria Arjona? Couple turns heads at red carpet

Jason Momoa walked the red carpet with his girlfriend Adria Arjona on Monday evening at the Cannes 2025 at the screening of ‘Highest 2 Lowest’. The couple was all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs; while Adria opted for a sultry Louis Vuitton sage green bustier gown, Jason went on full white mode with a blazer and pants combo. The couple has been making waves with their public appearances since they appeared at the red carpet of SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in New York City on February 14, 2025.
Adria Arjona, 33, born in Puerto Rico and raised in Mexico, is the daughter of Guatemalan singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona. She has established herself in Hollywood with roles in films like Pacific Rim: Uprising, Morbius, and the Netflix thriller Sweet Girl, where she starred alongside Momoa. Her television credits include appearances in Emerald City, Good Omens, and the Star Wars series Andor.
The couple's relationship became public in May 2024 when Momoa shared photos from their trip to Japan on Instagram, referring to Arjona as 'mi amor'. They have since been spotted together at various events, including the world premiere of A Minecraft Movie in London, where they coordinated outfits and were joined by Momoa's mother, Coni.
Jason and Adria's relationship has garnered attention for both on and off screen. Fans and media outlets have noted their compatibility, sweet moments and the genuine connection they share in public.
As the two stars continue to grow in their career, Momoa with upcoming projects like the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie and Arjona reprising her role in the second season of Andor. The couple’s relationship remains a topic of interest among fans and the entertainment industry alike.