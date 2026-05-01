Deepika Padukone, SRK spotted shooting for King in South Africa, fans call leaked pics ‘Renaissance magic’

The magic of Bollywood’s best loved on-screen couple has been revived. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who have worked together on the big screen for close to two decades now, have been making waves on social media platforms after photos from the film set of their latest movie King surfaced online. The movie, currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, shows Deepika and Shah Rukh shot while filming what seems to be a soulful song sequence amidst the breathtaking views along the coastline.
Deepika, who made headlines earlier when she confirmed that she was pregnant with her second baby, was captured dressed in an elegant floral dress. Although she is pregnant, the actress is not letting her pregnancy come in between her professional life. In September 2025, the actress formally joined the sets of King and continued to work diligently.
While the pictures first appeared on X (formerly Twitter), later gaining traction on Reddit and Instagram, the images received massive appreciation for Deepika and Shah Rukh's effortless chemistry. As per fans’ comments on social media, Shah Rukh, who is 60, looks more handsome than he ever did before.
This is the sixth collaboration between the duo. Speaking about the journey that she had undertaken with Shah Rukh Khan from the time she debuted with Om Shanti Om, Deepika once revealed that he had made her realise the importance of the filmmaking process rather than its success. It is evident that they still uphold the same philosophy, especially after the huge success of films like Chennai Express and Pathaan.
Under the direction of Siddharth Anand and production of Red Chillies Entertainment, King will be an action drama film starring the evergreen pairing, alongside other talented stars like Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.