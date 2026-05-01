Deepika Padukone, SRK spotted shooting for King in South Africa, fans call leaked pics ‘Renaissance magic’

The magic of Bollywood’s best loved on-screen couple has been revived. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who have worked together on the big screen for close to two decades now, have been making waves on social media platforms after photos from the film set of their latest movie King surfaced online. The movie, currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, shows Deepika and Shah Rukh shot while filming what seems to be a soulful song sequence amidst the breathtaking views along the coastline.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan reunite in Cape Town for King shoot

Deepika, who made headlines earlier when she confirmed that she was pregnant with her second baby, was captured dressed in an elegant floral dress. Although she is pregnant, the actress is not letting her pregnancy come in between her professional life. In September 2025, the actress formally joined the sets of King and continued to work diligently.