I felt that Samarpan Sengupta is trying to make a good film: Anjan Dutt on Pratyabartan

A

I don’t choose a popular director, I choose a good script. I have never chosen popular directors. I have chosen good directors; I have tried to choose good directors, which is also a reason that I am very choosy about my projects, since I know that not all characters are made for me, nor will many of the makers be able to justify the process that I work in. I have a particular way of working. I need to like the script, I need to understand whether the role is suitable for me, and how much effort I will put into that character. I don’t act in films just for the sake of earning money. I have my other professions too. I try not to do films that I don’t like.

But have I not made mistakes? Did I not choose the wrong project ever? I have obviously. Once I say yes to a project, I can never blame anyone. Many times it has happened that I have been the wrong choice. While I have chosen the wrong “actors”, who can’t act but can just narrate the dialogues, I also got associated with the wrong films, I would say, which didn’t work. At times, I have been misused as well.

For Pratyabartan, I felt that Samarpan was trying to make a good film, so I said yes. But I haven’t watched the film, so I can’t comment on how the film has turned out. Usually, the films are shown to the actors, even I show my film to my actors, and I have been lucky enough to have directors before who have shown me films before the release, and asked for my opinion on the film. That trend is almost non-existent now.