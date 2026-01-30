Anjan Dutt and Roopa Ganguly to share a screen after 14 years in Samarpan Sengupta's Pratyabartan

After several years, Anjan Dutt and Roopa Ganguly are back together in Samarpan Sengupta's film Pratyabartan. While Roopa has acted in a few short films directed by Anjan, they last shared the screen in the 2012 film Dutta Vs Dutta Previously they shared screen space in the Aparna Sen directorial, Yuganta in 1995.
Pratyabartan's story goes like this: Dr Dipankar Sanyal (Silajit), who grew up in a remote village of Purulia, leaves his job as a professor at a small-town medical college and moves to Kolkata with his wife Shalini (Aparajita) and their three-year-old daughter. Anjan Dutt and Roopa Ganguly play Dr Sanyal's parents. Dr Sanyal's aim is simple—to live well, grow in life, and raise his child with all the opportunities that children in big cities receive.
Time moves on in the rhythm of a constant race. Slowly, the comfort of city life, the desire for status, and the hunger for more success take over the Sanyals’ lives. In the process, they begin to lose touch with who they really are. Twelve years pass, and without realising it, their once small and happy family is taken over by modern self-centered living.
In this race, their teenage daughter Disha is left behind—alone. To escape her loneliness and search for her identity, she turns to the digital world and finds a sense of existence through social media. It is at this moment that a serious crisis unfolds.
As a result, society turns against Kolkata’s famous surgeon Dr Sanyal and his socialite wife, Shalini.
Society refuses to give them another chance. It demands punishment as an example. But this time, Dipankar and Shalini recognise their mistakes. They choose not to run away. To face the truth, they return to their roots. A struggle begins—first against their own failures, and then against society itself.
Samarpan says: "Pratyabartan is not the story of just one family. It is the story of our time. It speaks about fast-changing cities, the race for success, the shine of social media and people who slowly lose themselves while trying to live a better life.”
None of the characters Pratyabartan are imaginary. They reflect who we are. They represent the loneliness inside many urban homes in today’s India—people who want to talk again, listen again, and truly live again.
"That is why actors like Anjan Dutt, Roopa Ganguly, Aparajita Adhya, Silajit Majumder, Kharaj Mukherjee and Koneenica Banerjee step out of their usual, familiar roles to play these characters.
Along with them, well-known social media faces- Gaurab Tapadar, Arunava Khasnobis and Dipanjan Ghosh have also come forward to act in this film, sensing the crisis of the coming generation. There are also many surprises for the audiences," the director adds.
The film has Gopi Bhagat as the director of photography, Tanmoy Chakraborty as the art director, the music is dircted by Bonnie Chakrabarty, and the film is co-written by Anirban Ghoshal & Abhijit Chatterjee.