Anjan Dutt and Roopa Ganguly to share a screen after 14 years in Samarpan Sengupta's Pratyabartan

After several years, Anjan Dutt and Roopa Ganguly are back together in Samarpan Sengupta's film Pratyabartan. While Roopa has acted in a few short films directed by Anjan, they last shared the screen in the 2012 film Dutta Vs Dutta Previously they shared screen space in the Aparna Sen directorial, Yuganta in 1995.

Anjan Dutt-Roopa Ganguly starrer Pratyabartan mirrors the society as a whole

Pratyabartan's story goes like this: Dr Dipankar Sanyal (Silajit), who grew up in a remote village of Purulia, leaves his job as a professor at a small-town medical college and moves to Kolkata with his wife Shalini (Aparajita) and their three-year-old daughter. Anjan Dutt and Roopa Ganguly play Dr Sanyal's parents. Dr Sanyal's aim is simple—to live well, grow in life, and raise his child with all the opportunities that children in big cities receive.

Time moves on in the rhythm of a constant race. Slowly, the comfort of city life, the desire for status, and the hunger for more success take over the Sanyals’ lives. In the process, they begin to lose touch with who they really are. Twelve years pass, and without realising it, their once small and happy family is taken over by modern self-centered living.