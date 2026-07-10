Dwayne Johnson confesses he stole an iconic prop from the Jumanji: Open World set

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson stole the late superstar Robin William’s dice from the upcoming film Jumanji: Open World and then lied about having it.

Why Dwayne Johnson says he has no regrets about his Jumanji: Open World prop theft

The 54-year-old actor previously revealed the game piece he wears around his neck as Dr. Xander ‘Smolder’ Bravestone in the upcoming film paid homage to the late screen legend because he had used it in the original 1995 Jumanji film.

He told people.com,“The last prop that I took from set was the dice that I wore in Jumanji. That is one half of a pair of dice that they used in the original, OG Jumanji. There’s a big scene where the dice are slow rolling, and it’s slow motion and it’s so dramatic. One half of those dice — Die? Dice? — my character wears in the film.

“And I took that home. Props, they’re always amazing, but you gotta give that back.”

Crew members asked Johnson to return the souvenir, and he moved quickly to change the subject.

He said: “They were like, ‘Hey DJ, do you have the…?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, I gave it — I don’t — ah, I got to go.’”