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Did you know this 18-year-old Indian is creating history at Wimbledon? Watch the video
From Pune to Wimbledon, 18-year-old Arnav Paparkar is scripting history with a dream run that has put Indian tennis back in the global spotlight.
Meet Arnav Paparkar from Pune, Maharashtra—the first Indian in 36 years to reach the Wimbledon Junior Boys' Singles quarter-finals. Arnav booked his place in the last eight after defeating Japan's Rio Tabata, following a stunning upset over world junior No. 3 Keaton Hance. Armed with a blistering 208 km/h serve and exceptional composure, the young tennis star is making the world take notice. Watch the video to know his story!