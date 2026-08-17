Bollywood and regional cinema actor Ananya Raj dies peacefully in her sleep

Bollywood and regional cinema actor Ananya Raj has tragically died. Her family recently shared the heartbreaking news on social media, confirming that the star passed away “peacefully in her sleep” in the early hours of July 15.
The talented actor was best known for her memorable roles in films such as Thaggede Le, 7 Hours To Go and Ghost. In a deeply moving statement shared on her official Instagram page, Ananya Raj’s family revealed that she had been struggling with "physical and mental discomfort" for more than a year before her untimely death.
“This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July,” the emotional statement read. “She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them.”
The family also shared a poignant series of photographs from her last rites to honour her memory, exactly a month after her passing. In their touching tribute, they remembered Ananya as a vibrant and resilient individual who lived life on her own terms.
“She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen,” they added. “Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude.”
Beyond her impactful work in feature films, Ananya was a familiar face in the music industry. She starred in various hit music videos presented by prominent labels such as T-Series, Zee Music and Times Music. Her performances in Hindi cinema alongside her work in the 2022 Telugu suspense movie Thaggede Le showcased her impressive versatility as a performer.
As fans and industry colleagues continue to process this profound loss, Ananya will be remembered for her undeniable talent, her fighting spirit and the artistic legacy she leaves behind.