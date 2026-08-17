Bollywood and regional cinema actor Ananya Raj dies peacefully in her sleep

Bollywood and regional cinema actor Ananya Raj has tragically died. Her family recently shared the heartbreaking news on social media, confirming that the star passed away “peacefully in her sleep” in the early hours of July 15.

Remembering the life and career of a strong-spirited star

The talented actor was best known for her memorable roles in films such as Thaggede Le, 7 Hours To Go and Ghost. In a deeply moving statement shared on her official Instagram page, Ananya Raj’s family revealed that she had been struggling with "physical and mental discomfort" for more than a year before her untimely death.

“This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July,” the emotional statement read. “She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them.”