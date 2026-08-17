Gwyneth Paltrow prepares desi chilla, internet suggests she start her own cookbook

Following that, Gwyneth Paltrow started making the chillas. First, she heated up a pan, then poured two spoonfuls of batter into the pan. She cooked the eggs in a separate pan which was not sticky. She broke three eggs into the pan and cooked them using some water. When she finished cooking the eggs, she took them out of the pan.

To finish up, Gwyneth Paltrow added some green mint chutney in spoonfuls into the eggs. After that, she presented her newly made chillas with eggs and some leftover short ribs from last night's dish. She posted the dish on Instagram, writing, "Mint chutney eggs and savoury Indian chilla pancakes with last nights leftover short ribs #boyfriendbreakfast"

The internet applauded her efforts. Actress Mindy Kaling also commented, “Need to try.” A lot of people also suggested to start her own cookbook. One person commented, "I like your work, create a quick cookbook. Use white china always when displaying food. I went to culinary school, executive chef for several years. Like the name it’s catchy.❤️"

Another person said, "Please do a cookbook on just the boyfriend breakfasts with songs to play when making each item!" A chef commented saying, "Wow seeing Gwyneth Paltrow making Indian chewie was not on my 2026 bingo card 😍👏🏽"