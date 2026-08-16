Kareena Kapoor shares unseen holiday photos on Saif Ali Khan's birthday

Sharing some candid shots from their travels together, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die…♥️🌈 how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him 🌈🤣♥️ loves it when I post his pictures".

Friends and family react to the birthday post

In the pictures, the Bollywood couple can be seen enjoying their holiday, by the ocean, on a drive and with their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Family, friends and fans took to the comment section of the post to join in the virtual celebration.

Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi commented, "Happiest Birthday Bhai!! Have a awesome one. Lots of love". "Happy Birthday Saif", wrote Zoya Akhtar. Wishing the actor, Malaika Arora said, "Happy birthday Saifu". Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, Kalyani Saha, Yudhvir Ahlawat also extended their greetings on the actor's special day.

Kareena and Saif's love story started on the film sets of the film Tashan, that released in 2008. Eventually, amidst much media attention, they married on October 16, 2012 with close friends and family in mumbai.