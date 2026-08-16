Kareena Kapoor shares unseen holiday photos on Saif Ali Khan's birthday

Saif Ali Khan has turned 56 today and his wife, Kareena Kapoor had an adorable message for him on his special day. The actress shared a carousel of unseen pictures on Instagram on Sunday morning, giving fans a glimpse of their life together.
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor shared a special birthday message for her husband and fellow actor, Saif Ali Khan on August 16, 2026, as he turns 56. The actor does not have any official social media account of his own but the pictures of the post were all approved by him!
Sharing some candid shots from their travels together, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die…♥️🌈 how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him 🌈🤣♥️ loves it when I post his pictures".
In the pictures, the Bollywood couple can be seen enjoying their holiday, by the ocean, on a drive and with their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Family, friends and fans took to the comment section of the post to join in the virtual celebration.
Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi commented, "Happiest Birthday Bhai!! Have a awesome one. Lots of love". "Happy Birthday Saif", wrote Zoya Akhtar. Wishing the actor, Malaika Arora said, "Happy birthday Saifu". Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, Kalyani Saha, Yudhvir Ahlawat also extended their greetings on the actor's special day.
Kareena and Saif's love story started on the film sets of the film Tashan, that released in 2008. Eventually, amidst much media attention, they married on October 16, 2012 with close friends and family in mumbai.
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