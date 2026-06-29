When the fashion police claimed Kareena Kapoor Khan's Cartier bracelet was fake

According to the message, the Cartier Love bracelet that was donned by Kareena was a fake. The message was shared using the caption “Not the Cartier Gworls reporting Bebo." However, this information was not corroborated either by Cartier or Kareena Kapoor.

In the image, Kareena Kapoor is lounging on a couch in a white T-shirt. Her Cartier Love bracelet was hanging off the left wrist, which quickly caught the eyes of digital fashionistas.

One person commented, “I work for Cartier! This is pathetic.” Another commented, “Serving morning tea in NY as well. My husband called it out, and I said there is no way she is wearing fake..it must be some design not available for us 'normal people'.”

Nonetheless, this isn't the first time that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a subject to online fashion controversies. While promoting Good Newwz, she wore a bandhgala suit designed by Raghavendra Rathore. But DietSabya compared it with the 2015 Fall/Winter collection of Hugo Boss.