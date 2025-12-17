Saif Ali Khan was once humiliated by his aunt for dancing at weddings

Indian weddings are incomplete without some serious dancing! With celebrity weddings almost being live streamed on our phones, we often catch stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor light up the stage during sangeet events.
However, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stays away from the dance floor, especially during weddings. During a recent media interview, the Bollywood actor said that he dancing at weddings is not his comfort zone and revealed that once, his aunt had humiliated him for swinging to the beats.
Saif Ali Khan has opened up why he largely stays away from the dance floor at weddings. Recalling a particular incident at a wedding, Said told an entertainment portal, "I was dancing at a wedding once in Bombay and my aunt, my father’s sister, who is quite a regal lady, came backstage and said, 'Don’t tell me you are dancing at this wedding'. So there is a bit of that".
The actor further said that if one is a star, it becomes to become the entertainer and dance at a wedding which they are attending simply as a guest. "You can’t, you know. But if you see yourself as an entertainer, and if there is no family connection or an aunt to humiliate you for doing it, then it’s fine", he added.
Saif elaborated that there is often a "disconnect" between being a film star and "a member of that society that’s having the wedding", and the "dichotomy" becomes difficult to navigate.
It is not like Saif Ali Khan always avoids dancing at weddings. During the interview, the actor also shared the story of the time he danced at a wedding in Portugal and had fun. Dancing in India is when it gets uncomfortable, says Saif. "There is something about doing it in Haryana that’s a little more public or a little more intense. I just feel you should be discerning about how much of yourself you give out", the actor opined.
However, Saif maintained that currently, it is something that he personally is not comfortable doing and is not a comment on the choice other actors are making.
