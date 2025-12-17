Saif Ali Khan was once humiliated by his aunt for dancing at weddings

The actor further said that if one is a star, it becomes to become the entertainer and dance at a wedding which they are attending simply as a guest. "You can’t, you know. But if you see yourself as an entertainer, and if there is no family connection or an aunt to humiliate you for doing it, then it’s fine", he added.

Saif elaborated that there is often a "disconnect" between being a film star and "a member of that society that’s having the wedding", and the "dichotomy" becomes difficult to navigate.

It is not like Saif Ali Khan always avoids dancing at weddings. During the interview, the actor also shared the story of the time he danced at a wedding in Portugal and had fun. Dancing in India is when it gets uncomfortable, says Saif. "There is something about doing it in Haryana that’s a little more public or a little more intense. I just feel you should be discerning about how much of yourself you give out", the actor opined.

However, Saif maintained that currently, it is something that he personally is not comfortable doing and is not a comment on the choice other actors are making.