Saif Ali Khan uses "Finsta" account to track his media image: reveals Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia revealed that Saif Ali Khan has a secret Instagram account that he uses to keep updated on what everyone is saying about him. Apparently, he reads both the good and the bad things about himself, including the trolling, and judges how he looks to others based on how they respond to the things he posts. This is becoming a more common practice among celebrities. A "finsta" is a way for celebrities to remain anonymous, while still allowing them to get a head start on what people think about them.
A finsta is basically a second Instagram account that is created by the celebrity to allow them to post what they want to post without worrying about the backlash of being a celebrity and receiving unwanted attention or spying from the media. It is also a way for celebrities to observe what is trending and gain inspiration for their next batch of posts.
Recently, Neha Dhupia shared that while Saif Ali Khan has never shared his public social media pages, he has actually been using a secret Instagram account for years. When discussing social media's growing amount of trolls and how actors are now using the internet to spread false information, he admitted that he uses a hidden account to read comments from followers about him. This account allows him to check what others are saying about him, either through conversations with them or by way of posted media. This type of private account is not just used by many actors to document their daily lives, but also to remain informed.
A few months ago, the news of Ranbir Kapoor's using a finsta account also went viral on social media. Actress Ali Bhatt revealed about his fake id on an episode of "Koffee with Karan" and also said that she is allowed to follow that particular account.
