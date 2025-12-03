Saif Ali Khan uses "Finsta" account to track his media image: reveals Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia revealed that Saif Ali Khan has a secret Instagram account that he uses to keep updated on what everyone is saying about him. Apparently, he reads both the good and the bad things about himself, including the trolling, and judges how he looks to others based on how they respond to the things he posts. This is becoming a more common practice among celebrities. A "finsta" is a way for celebrities to remain anonymous, while still allowing them to get a head start on what people think about them.

What is a "finsta" account?

A finsta is basically a second Instagram account that is created by the celebrity to allow them to post what they want to post without worrying about the backlash of being a celebrity and receiving unwanted attention or spying from the media. It is also a way for celebrities to observe what is trending and gain inspiration for their next batch of posts.