Smriti Mandhana's new wedding date? Brother Shravan Mandhana speaks about viral rumour

Shravan Mandhana expressed that there is no wedding on December 7th, and therefore, the widespread claims are entirely fabricated. His reaction went viral immediately after being posted, effectively stopping the momentum behind this growing rumour; most people who previously thought it was true thought it was confirmed as such. He stated that “I have no idea about these rumours. As of now it (the wedding) is still postponed.”

However, after her brother's reaction, it has been established that the rumour about Smriti and Palash's 7th December wedding came from unverified social media and not from either's representatives. People close to both Smriti's and Palash's families have stated that neither family is currently making wedding arrangements.

Smriti Mandhana, one of India's leading women's cricketers, has yet to comment on any of the viral speculation surrounding her personal life. Palash Muchhal has yet to issue any formal comment as well. Currently, however, there has been no official evidence to predict anything about Smriti Mandhana's new wedding date.