Palash Muchhal made his first public appearance with family since his wedding with Smriti Mandhana got postponed

On Monday, music composer Palash Muchhal was spotted at the Mumbai airport, marking his first public appearance since his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana was postponed unexpected. Accompanied by his mother and other family members, Palash maintained a low profile, but did not avoid photographers or had a face mask. The outing comes amid the widespread speculations and social-media buzz after the grand wedding was abruptly withheld indefinitely, on the D-day.
In the video, Muchhal was seen exiting the airport dressed in an all-black outfit, holding a book, covered by family and security. His mother was also captured on camera, and was seen interacting with people present at the arrival point. Though the cameras were there, Palash maintained a quiet and low-key presence as he walked, acknowledging the photographers with a polite nod but avoiding any interaction, keeping the outing strictly private.
The wedding, which was originally slated for November 23, in Sangli was postponed after Smriti's father reportedly suffered a health scare and was rushed to the hospital. The delay triggered a chain of events: reports said Palash too was hospitalised shortly afterward, reportedly due to stress and health complications.
Following the postponement, Smriti removed all wedding-related posts from her social media, including her engagement video and pre-wedding pictures.
Smriti's father Shrinivas was reportedly discharged from Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli on the morning of November 25. The doctors attending to him at the facility have confirmed that his condition is stable, and he is now out of danger. More importantly, an angiography showed no blockage, relieving the family substantially.
But the initial disturbance was fast replaced by unsubstantiated online gossip about Palash's alleged infidelity with a choreographer. Among these reports, the name of Nandika Dwivedi and another choreographer caalled Gulnaaz were being widely shared on social media, including Reddit.
Nandika, the Bosco group choreographer hired for the wedding dances, took to Instagram to break her silence over the matter. In a lengthy note, she firmly denied any involvement in the couple’s personal issues.
However, the couple has remained silent and has yet to respond to any of the speculation.