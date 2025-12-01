Palash Muchhal made his first public appearance with family since his wedding with Smriti Mandhana got postponed

On Monday, music composer Palash Muchhal was spotted at the Mumbai airport, marking his first public appearance since his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana was postponed unexpected. Accompanied by his mother and other family members, Palash maintained a low profile, but did not avoid photographers or had a face mask. The outing comes amid the widespread speculations and social-media buzz after the grand wedding was abruptly withheld indefinitely, on the D-day.

In the video, Muchhal was seen exiting the airport dressed in an all-black outfit, holding a book, covered by family and security. His mother was also captured on camera, and was seen interacting with people present at the arrival point. Though the cameras were there, Palash maintained a quiet and low-key presence as he walked, acknowledging the photographers with a polite nod but avoiding any interaction, keeping the outing strictly private.