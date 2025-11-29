Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi denies involvement in Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal wedding drama

"Over the past few days, I have seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true," she wrote.

She then accused the media of using information from unnamed online forums. However, she went on to note the impact the rumors have had on her, "It's extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality."

Nandika said that the stress due to the allegations and threats had gotten to her mentally and was affecting her loved ones. She called upon the public to stop the rumours, adding, "I have sacrificed a lot to come to Mumbai, to work and achieve my goals. Please do not take my name further than this I have nothing to do with any of it." While Smriti and Palash are yet to announce a new wedding date, both families have kept silent on the cheating allegations, only confirming the postponement was due to health concerns.