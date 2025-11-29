Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announces pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared the exciting announcement that they are expecting their first child together on their second wedding anniversary. The couple posted the news of their pregnancy on Instagram on November 29, 2018, with an emotional caption that read, “Two years of love, adventure, and now a little wild one is on the way." This signified the start of a new adventure for both of them as they grew together as parents. Fans have been thrilled at the news and have posted congratulations for them all over Instagram and other social media platforms.

A celebration of love and togetherness

The announcement from Randeep and Lin regarding the arrival of their first child comes on the same day as their anniversary, which adds a personal touch to the entire process of celebrating this new child. Many of their followers commented positively on how genuine and warm-hearted Randeep and Lin have been in sharing their personal experiences with their fans, and this shows how down-to-earth and honest these two people really are.

Both industry colleagues and fans have expressed their well-wishes to the couple, showing just how much support they have from all areas of life. The announcement has led others to wonder about the challenges Randeep and Lin will experience when blending family and work, or if they can continue to contribute greatly to both areas of their lives through film and business. With this announcement, Randeep and Lin show that they are both one of the many couples in the movie business that are very well-liked by the public, and thus demonstrate that they have a close and loving relationship with one another.