Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy in an iconic Diana look

A couple of months ago, airport photos had sparked speculation that Sonam Kapoor might be expecting again. Sonam is married to Anand Ahuja and already has a son named Vaayu; recent reports claimed that she was expecting her second baby and was already in her second trimester.
Fans, however, waited for an official word from the couple. And now, Sonam has finally confirmed the news, that too in a fit that befits an OG fashionista. On Tuesday morning, Sonam announced the happy news on her social media with a chic Instagram post.
In a series of photos, she is seen wearing a vintage hot-pink suit by the luxury label Escada. Designer Margaretha Ley created this fuschia button-up, split blazer and suit look which Diana wore on multiple occassions.
Sonam rested her hand on her baby bump and she captioned the post “MOTHER 😘.” On her Instagram Story she said “Coming spring 2026.”
Escada was one of the Princess's favorite brands for semi-private or private engagements in the early 1990s. Designer Margaretha Ley created a number of outfits for the Princess. In fact, an Escada silk tie featuring an elephant motif was originally given by Princess Diana in 1995 to a friend’s children so their father could wear it to a job interview.
It went under the hammer in 2013 at Reeman Dansie auctioneers in Colchester, where it was estimated to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000.
Sonam Kapoor's last on-screen appearance was in the 2023 film Blind. The 40-yar-old married Anand Ahuja in a close-knit Punjabi ceremony in May 2018. The couple primarily resides in their UK home, while also spending time in Delhi and Mumbai.