Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy in an iconic Diana look

A couple of months ago, airport photos had sparked speculation that Sonam Kapoor might be expecting again. Sonam is married to Anand Ahuja and already has a son named Vaayu; recent reports claimed that she was expecting her second baby and was already in her second trimester.

Fans, however, waited for an official word from the couple. And now, Sonam has finally confirmed the news, that too in a fit that befits an OG fashionista. On Tuesday morning, Sonam announced the happy news on her social media with a chic Instagram post.

Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy in one of Diana's favourite suits

In a series of photos, she is seen wearing a vintage hot-pink suit by the luxury label Escada. Designer Margaretha Ley created this fuschia button-up, split blazer and suit look which Diana wore on multiple occassions.

Sonam rested her hand on her baby bump and she captioned the post “MOTHER 😘.” On her Instagram Story she said “Coming spring 2026.”