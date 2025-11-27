Jemimah Rodrigues withdraws from WBBL to support Smriti Mandhana after wedding debacle

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were supposed to get married on November 23, 2025 in Sangli which was abruptly postponed despite pre-wedding festivities being in full swing.

Initial reports suggested that the wedding was postponed due to a health scare after Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana suffered heart attack like symptoms and had to be hospitalised. However, the mystery around the wedding intensified after reports of infidelity on Palash's behalf surfaced.

While Smriti's father has been reportedly discharged from the hospital, the wedding stands halted with social media abuzz with screenshots of alleged conversations between Palash Muchhal and an unnamed woman.

Jemimah's withdrawal from WBBL comes amidst Smriti's personal crisis and she has decided to be there for her friend with whom she won the World Cup earlier this month.

Jemimah was present for Smriti's pre-wedding celebrations and videos of the teammates dancing together went viral on social media.

A statement released by Jemimah Rodrigues' WBBL franchise, Brisbane Heat read, "Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Weber Women’s Big Bash League. Rodrigues returned home to India after the Heat’s match against the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago as part of a pre-arranged commitment where she was to be involved in Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana’s wedding last weekend. However, the celebrations were subsequently postponed due to a health issue with Mandhana’s father. Rodrigues will stay in India to support her teammate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season".