Yudhvir Ahlawat: The child artiste in Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya, is actually 33!

Saif Ali Khan's Netflix cop drama Kartavya is still trending on social media, and more than the storyline or acting, it's because of the vulnerable Haryanvi teen in the show, Harpal, played by Yudhvir Ahlawat and his shockingly mismatched real age. If you have aleady watched the show, you would quickly remember Harpal, if not let's introduce the actor behind the character.
While in Kartavya, Yudhvir plays a 14-to-16-year-old boy thrust into a dark, criminal predicament. His performance was so incredibly convincing that the audience, and even his co-star Saif Ali Khan and the crew, genuinely believed he was a fabulous teenage child actor, until the director revealed his real age...that Yudhvir is actually 33!
But how is that possible, you may ask? While Yudhvir hasn't revealed if he has any medical condition, he just shared that he has always had naturally youthful facial features and shorter stature compared to his brothers, helping him effortlessly play characters half his age.
Hailing from Sheriya village, Jhajjarr in Haryana, Yudhvir, while speaking to media, he said that he shared that he has six siblings and his mother, and how his entire family has stood by him supporting him throughout his big screen journey from Saand Ki Aankh to Kartavya. his father used to serve in the Border Scurity Force. However, he believes that the decade-long journey in Mumbai trying to establish himself in the city was not a struggle but a learning period for him.
Yudhvir also recalled being bullied because of his appearance during his school and college years.
Before making it big on screen, Yudhvir spent nearly a decade in theatre. He was notably part of director Feroz Abbas Khan’s critically acclaimed grand stage production, Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, performing both across India and internationally. He made his feature film debut back in 2019 with Saand Ki Aankh, where he played Taapsee Pannu’s son). He has also appeared in the Netflix film Love Hostel (2022) and the series Co-Ed (2025).