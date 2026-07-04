Yudhvir Ahlawat: The child artiste in Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya, is actually 33!

Saif Ali Khan's Netflix cop drama Kartavya is still trending on social media, and more than the storyline or acting, it's because of the vulnerable Haryanvi teen in the show, Harpal, played by Yudhvir Ahlawat and his shockingly mismatched real age. If you have aleady watched the show, you would quickly remember Harpal, if not let's introduce the actor behind the character.

Yudhvir Ahlawat plays Harpal, the vulnerable Haryanvi teen in Kartavya

While in Kartavya, Yudhvir plays a 14-to-16-year-old boy thrust into a dark, criminal predicament. His performance was so incredibly convincing that the audience, and even his co-star Saif Ali Khan and the crew, genuinely believed he was a fabulous teenage child actor, until the director revealed his real age...that Yudhvir is actually 33!

But how is that possible, you may ask? While Yudhvir hasn't revealed if he has any medical condition, he just shared that he has always had naturally youthful facial features and shorter stature compared to his brothers, helping him effortlessly play characters half his age.