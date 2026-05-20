6 reasons to watch Kartavya on Netflix starring Saif Ali Khan

In a sea of highly publicised films Netfli's Kartavya quitely leaves a lasting impact with its raw storytelling, layered performances, and hard-hitting themes. Led by a remarkably restrained Saif Ali Khan, the film explores caste violence, honour killings, systemic abuse, and the harsh realities still prevalent in parts of rural India. Backed by gripping performances from Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra, Kartavya balances emotion, tension, and social commentary without becoming preachy. Here are six reasons why the film deserves your attention.
One of the film’s biggest strengths was Saif shedding his usual star persona. From the dialect and body language to the rugged styling and restrained performance, he convincingly blended into the world of rural north India and felt authentic as a Jat man shaped by his environment.
Kartavya worked because it explored how deeply caste-based discrimination still exists in parts of rural India. It showed how marrying outside one’s caste is still viewed as a crime by many, and how honour killings continue to be normalised within certain communities and even quietly validated by local systems.
The story effectively portrayed how children grow up absorbing violent ideas around caste, honour, and revenge. The film examined how social conditioning begins early, creating generations that see brutality as tradition rather than injustice.
Another reason the film resonated was its disturbing but realistic portrayal of systemic child abuse and juvenile exploitation. It showed how vulnerable children are manipulated into crimes, used as pawns by adults, and pulled unwillingly into cycles of violence.
The script moved audiences without becoming overly loud or preachy. Whether it was Saif’s inability to save his brother and sister-in-law despite his intentions, or his failure to protect the child he tried to help, the emotional beats felt tragic yet restrained, making the climax hit harder.
Rasika Dugal made a strong impact despite a quiet role, while Saurabh Dwivedi and Sanjay Mishra brought unpredictability to the narrative by keeping viewers guessing about his character’s motives. It amped up a tense screenplay that maintained suspense till the end, so the film stayed engaging throughout.