Why this popular 90s villain received a Best Actress award in France

While very few Indian actresses have had the honour of winning the Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress awards internationally, this unique incident had happened in 1997 when an Indian actor won the award for portraying a transvestite, something no Indian has done before or since. That was neither Govinda or Kamal Haasan, who are known for their very popular roles in Aunty No 1 or Chachi 420. That was the late actor Nirmal Pandey, for the film Daayra.

Nirmal Pandey: The only Indian male actor to win Best Actress award

Several Indian actors have played transgenders or cross-dressers in Indian cinema, with the latest entry being Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Haddi (2023). However, none of them won an international award for their performance.