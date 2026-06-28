Madonna reveals the pop sensation she used to be 'jealous' of

"I was in my Western mode, rhinestoning everything, and I was trying to think of singers that I'm slightly in love with. And so naturally I thought of Kylie and had a T-shirt made of her", Madonna confessed.

The special interview also featured Kylie for a bit shared that she was awestruck by the t-shirt and had no idea what to do. "I don't know what I did, probably just stopped shy of fainting. It was amazing", the Australian said.

This is when the iconic American singer told Kylie, "I was actually a little bit jealous of you". When Graham asked the reason, Madonna quickly responded, saying "she was so cute". "I think my ex-husband at the time had a crush on her. I was like, 'I'll never be as beautiful as Kylie!'", she added.