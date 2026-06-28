Madonna reveals the pop sensation she used to be 'jealous' of

Did you know the evergreen Madonna was also jealous of someone? The popular American singer-songwriter was recently interviewed by Graham Norton when she was asked a question about her 2000 MTV Europe Music Awards outfit.
The 67-year-old had famously worn a t-shirt which had Australian artiste Kylie Minogue's name on it with rhinestones. Talking about it, Madonna revealed that she had a tiny crush on her.
During Madonna recent interview with Graham Norton, the pair recalled her memorable 2000 MTV Europe Music Awards t-shirt with Kylie Minogue's name on it and discussed what inspired it.
"I was in my Western mode, rhinestoning everything, and I was trying to think of singers that I'm slightly in love with. And so naturally I thought of Kylie and had a T-shirt made of her", Madonna confessed.
The special interview also featured Kylie for a bit shared that she was awestruck by the t-shirt and had no idea what to do. "I don't know what I did, probably just stopped shy of fainting. It was amazing", the Australian said.
This is when the iconic American singer told Kylie, "I was actually a little bit jealous of you". When Graham asked the reason, Madonna quickly responded, saying "she was so cute". "I think my ex-husband at the time had a crush on her. I was like, 'I'll never be as beautiful as Kylie!'", she added.
Madonna and Kylie are old friends who have frequently collaborated together. During Madonna's Celebration Tour in 2024, the duo performed Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive and Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out of My Head, where Kylie rolled back the clock and wore a t-shirt with Madonna's name written with rhinestones.
At almost 70, Madonna is gearing up for her upcoming album Confessions II and Kylie may or may not appear as a guest on it—the secret is not out yet. The album is set to release on July 3, 2026.