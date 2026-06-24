Interview: Jisshu U Sengupta and Subhashree Ganguly unfiltered on Abhhiman

A

Jishhu: Yes, during the shooting of Abohoman, sometime between 2009-2011. During that time, there was just a sketchy idea about the story, and it was a story based on one day. Over the years, I have discussed the story with many people and has evolved in the process, resulting to the story that finally made it to the screens.

I don't know. May be.

I probably haven't said this to Subhashree before, that she is unfortunate that she couldn't work with Rituparno Ghosh. The actresses, junior to me or even my contemporaries, those who couldn't work with Ritu da, it is a huge loss for them. I mean, he was an institution. Around 70-80% of his heroines have won the National Awards, which speaks a lot what he was for those heroines.

So yes, if Ritu da was here, Subhashree could have learnt so much. if i ever direct something, I would cast Subhashree. My entire learning about films, about direction, everything is from Ritu da. May be I would not make the genre of films that he used to make, but all my learnings on how to approach a character or a scene is from him. 2007-2013, I was with an institution. He was my father, my mother, my friend, my guide, my teacher, he was my everything.

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