Review: Abhhiman is a slow-burner that would make you ponder upon a lot of things

A Bengali word so soft, Abhhiman, which has no English equivalent, is nothing close to anger or grudge, but something very personal. That's what director Indraadip Dasgupta explored in his film. While the teaser/trailer might hint at a different sory, of a woman torn between two men, the film actually talks of relationships beyond lovers. And we thought in and around Father's Day was a great time to release the story.

Abhhiman: What stood out for us?

Firstly definitely the performances. And in slow-burn movies like this, the actors are the ones who hold the fort. Prosenjit definitely has absorbed the most from Soumitra Chattopadhyay's character in Mayurakshi, as he had mentioned in an exclusive interview with us, but the hand tremor that he showed while about to give an autograph, felt absolutely unreal. The younger Akash Chatterjee looked familiar...the airs of a superstar, yet the vulnerability of a father who can't comee to terms with the fact that he had to leave his family, especially his son, Ador!

Subhashree Ganguly as Shree was rightly appropriate, not more, nor less. The softness of a caregiver, of a girlfriend, putting up a strong, straight face when needed, but breaking down when hurt, all fell into places. And we feel she is evolving with every film. And that scene when she faces her father made all of us well up.