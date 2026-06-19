Subhashree Ganguly and Jisshu U Sengupta unfiltered, as Abhhiman hits the theatres. Watch the video

Tollywood superstars Subhashree Ganguly and Jisshu U Sengupta sit down for a raw, unfiltered chat about their film Abhhiman, which released today. From behind-the-scenes stories and unspoken tension on set to how they salvaged their equation to deliver some intense onscreen moments—nothing is off-limits. Tune in to uncover the hilarious anecdotes, and a side of your favourite stars you’ve never seen before! Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exclusive Tollywood stories.