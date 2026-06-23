Madonna shares how live shows took a toll on her health, reveals fitness routine

She told the magazine, “I have a bad knee now. I have no cartilage in it, thanks to dancing for so long in high heels and running on pavement and doing Ashtanga yoga. Up until a year ago, I was jumping on trampolines and doing dance cardio and doing a lot of what a doctor would call loading on my joints. Can’t do that anymore.”

Madonna said that she still works out regularly, while listening to her new album Confessions II because it’s “relentless” and “keeps your f****** body moving”.

However, she had to make changes to accommodate her injury, as she said, “So now I do Peloton bikes and the Versa Climber and high-intensity circuit training. I ride my bike outside a lot. I dance.”