Madonna finally explains why her biopic never happened

For years, Madonna’s long-promised biopic floated around Hollywood. It had a global icon, decades of controversy, a fanbase spanning generations, and Julia Garner attached to play the Material Girl herself. Yet somehow, the project stalled, disappeared, resurfaced as a rumoured streaming series, then vanished again.

Madonna reveals why her long-planned biopic fell apart

Now Madonna is finally revealing what actually happened. And according to the singer, the film didn’t collapse because of creative burnout or tour scheduling conflicts. Speaking candidly about the scrapped project, Madonna said Universal Pictures simply could not agree with her vision for the scale — and budget — of the film.