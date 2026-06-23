Madonna finally explains why her biopic never happened

For years, Madonna’s long-promised biopic floated around Hollywood. It had a global icon, decades of controversy, a fanbase spanning generations, and Julia Garner attached to play the Material Girl herself. Yet somehow, the project stalled, disappeared, resurfaced as a rumoured streaming series, then vanished again.
Now Madonna is finally revealing what actually happened. And according to the singer, the film didn’t collapse because of creative burnout or tour scheduling conflicts. Speaking candidly about the scrapped project, Madonna said Universal Pictures simply could not agree with her vision for the scale — and budget — of the film.
And honestly, trying to squeeze Madonna’s life into a tidy, sanitised two-hour package was probably doomed from the start. Madonna spent four decades antagonising the Vatican, provoking conservative America and rewriting the rules of female sexuality in mainstream music.
Madonna reportedly spent years working on drafts, overseeing auditions, and shaping the script herself. The infamous 'bootcamp auditions' became the stuff of Hollywood legend, with actresses reportedly pushed through brutal choreography and endurance tests to prove they could survive playing her. Julia Garner ultimately won the role, and insiders said Madonna was deeply invested in every detail.
But the deeper the project went, the more tension reportedly grew between Madonna and the studio over tone, scope, and financing. The singer has now suggested executives simply did not understand why the film needed to be ambitious. Sources close to the production have long hinted the project struggled because Madonna and the studio fundamentally disagreed on what kind of film this should be. Universal reportedly leaned toward something commercially manageable. Madonna wanted something definitive.
The project was officially paused in 2023 when Madonna shifted focus toward her massively successful Celebration Tour after a serious health scare. There were later whispers about Netflix exploring a limited series adaptation instead of a feature film. In many ways, that format actually makes more sense. Madonna’s story is arguably too sprawling for a conventional movie runtime. A series could explore the New York club scene, the MTV explosion, the tabloid frenzy, the activism, the backlash, the reinventions, etc.
If the film eventually happens, expect it to arrive after another bidding war, another streaming pivot, another round of studio panic, and at least three think-pieces about whether Madonna is 'still relevant'. Then she’ll probably prove everybody wrong again. She usually does.
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