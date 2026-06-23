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Madonna finally explains why her biopic never happened

Madonna opens up about Universal Pictures clash that stalled her biopic project
Madonna finally explains why her biopic never happened
Madonna says Universal Pictures rejected the scale of her vision
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3 min read

For years, Madonna’s long-promised biopic floated around Hollywood. It had a global icon, decades of controversy, a fanbase spanning generations, and Julia Garner attached to play the Material Girl herself. Yet somehow, the project stalled, disappeared, resurfaced as a rumoured streaming series, then vanished again.

Madonna reveals why her long-planned biopic fell apart

Now Madonna is finally revealing what actually happened. And according to the singer, the film didn’t collapse because of creative burnout or tour scheduling conflicts. Speaking candidly about the scrapped project, Madonna said Universal Pictures simply could not agree with her vision for the scale — and budget — of the film.

Madonna biopic
A budget fight helped sink Madonna's long-awaited biopicGetty

And honestly, trying to squeeze Madonna’s life into a tidy, sanitised two-hour package was probably doomed from the start. Madonna spent four decades antagonising the Vatican, provoking conservative America and rewriting the rules of female sexuality in mainstream music.

The studio battle that derailed Madonna's film project

Madonna reportedly spent years working on drafts, overseeing auditions, and shaping the script herself. The infamous 'bootcamp auditions' became the stuff of Hollywood legend, with actresses reportedly pushed through brutal choreography and endurance tests to prove they could survive playing her. Julia Garner ultimately won the role, and insiders said Madonna was deeply invested in every detail.

Madonna biopic shelved
The surprising reason Madonna's film project stalledGetty

But the deeper the project went, the more tension reportedly grew between Madonna and the studio over tone, scope, and financing. The singer has now suggested executives simply did not understand why the film needed to be ambitious. Sources close to the production have long hinted the project struggled because Madonna and the studio fundamentally disagreed on what kind of film this should be. Universal reportedly leaned toward something commercially manageable. Madonna wanted something definitive.

Could a streaming series be a better fit for Madonna's life story?

The project was officially paused in 2023 when Madonna shifted focus toward her massively successful Celebration Tour after a serious health scare. There were later whispers about Netflix exploring a limited series adaptation instead of a feature film. In many ways, that format actually makes more sense. Madonna’s story is arguably too sprawling for a conventional movie runtime. A series could explore the New York club scene, the MTV explosion, the tabloid frenzy, the activism, the backlash, the reinventions, etc.

why was Madonna's biopic shelved
Madonna believed a standard biopic could never tell her storyShutterstock

If the film eventually happens, expect it to arrive after another bidding war, another streaming pivot, another round of studio panic, and at least three think-pieces about whether Madonna is 'still relevant'. Then she’ll probably prove everybody wrong again. She usually does.

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Madonna finally explains why her biopic never happened
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