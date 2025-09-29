Madonna talks about her spiritual life in first ever podcast interview

Madonna further reiterated in the podcast that she believed spiritualism is important in order to be successful. "That's really the only way you can be successful in life. It's like the greatest amount of light is where there's darkness and you can reveal the most amount of light", said the singer.

Talking further about the light that spiritualism brings into her life, Madonna said, "When you're in a dark room, you turn on the light. When you're in a room that's already light, what do you, there's no, um, effort made. So, should we look for darkness?"

Madonna also shared that her "soul's purpose" has been to show that light in the world through whatever work she chooses to do. She revealed that whatever she does is in order to be able to share it with everyone else, and not for selfish reasons.

"Spiritual wisdom is not helpful when everything's going your way. It's helpful when you're challenged and when you're happy", she added. The pop star reminded the audience to not take life for granted and to always "have humility".

In this special podcast, Madonna's Kabbalah teacher, Eitan Yardeni also joined her, who has been key to her spiritual journey. Madonna, along with Eitan have started a new course called The Mystical Studies of the Zohar.

The podcast episode is set to drop on September 29, 2025 and will be available to stream on YouTube.