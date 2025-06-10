Madonna Sebastian likely to reprise Elisa Das role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Benz

Rumours are doing the rounds in the Tamil film industry that actress Madonna Sebastian will be one of the three female leads in the highly anticipated action thriller Benz, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and starring Raghava Lawrence as the protagonist.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Benz to star Madonna Sebastian, Nivin Pauly as villain; Raghava Lawrence as lead

Adding to the excitement, the makers have officially announced that Benz will be part of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Industry insiders suggest that Madonna Sebastian may reprise her role as Elisa Das, the character she portrayed in Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Leo.

For the other two female leads, talks are reportedly underway with actresses Priyanka Arul Mohan and Samyuktha. Additionally, actor Madhavan is believed to be in discussions for a role, though none of these details have been officially confirmed.

What has been confirmed is that actor Nivin Pauly will play the antagonist Walter. A recently released character promo offers a chilling glimpse of Walter: adorned with gold ornaments and wielding a bloodied metal hammer, Nivin Pauly’s character exudes menace, even sporting golden teeth and a sinister smile. The promo hints at a dual role for Nivin Pauly, showing him also portraying a naive, uneducated character who corrects the spelling of ‘Bens’ to ‘Benz’.

Walter delivers a cryptic line, “When a head inside a helmet itself is cut like the head of a goat, who...” followed by a suggestive laugh. He ends the promo by describing himself as “A dirty mind, a beautiful heart — deadly combination. Love you Walter!”

The film has generated considerable buzz, with ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj producing alongside Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy.

Benz is written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, featuring music by rising sensation Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography is handled by Goutham George, with editing by Philomin Raj. The film’s art direction is by Jacki, and Pradeep Boopathi serves as the creative producer.