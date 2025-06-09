Seerat Kapoor on her role in Jatsyam Maranam Dhruvam: ‘This character is shaped by pain’

Popular Tollywood actress Seerat Kapoor, known for her performances in Tiger, Columbus, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Okka Kshanam, Touch Chesi Chudu, Krishna and His Leela, Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma, Bhamakalapam 2, Manamey, and Usha Parinayam, is all set to storm the silver screen once again. Seerat will be seen next in the upcoming pan-India Telugu psychological thriller Jatsyam Maranam Dhruvam, starring opposite acclaimed actor JD Chakravarthy.

Speaking about her character, Seerat tells Indulge, “She’s not your typical glamorous or urban girl. There’s a deep backstory, starting from her childhood, shaped by real-life tragedies and circumstances. This character represents someone many will relate to, someone moulded by loss, unexpected grief, and emotional resilience. She’s grounded, shaped more by responsibilities than vanity.”

The actress says that she immersed herself deeply into the role, be it emotionally or physically, to portray the imperfections that make her character authentic. “It’s not just about the glam, but about being real. The makers wanted to focus on that raw truth.”

When asked about working with a seasoned actor like JD Chakravarthy, pat comes the reply," “He’s incredibly humble and kind. Despite being a legendary figure, he treats everyone on set equally. His openness and mentoring approach create a truly collaborative environment. He never imposes — he guides and lets you choose. That kind of generosity is rare.”

She also praises her co-actor Naresh Agastya for his commitment to his craft. “He completely sinks into his roles. Everyone on this project has been so secure and selfless. It’s been one of the most fulfilling sets I’ve worked on.”

We ask the actress if she is feeling at home in Tollywood, considering her long list of projects, and Seerat says, “Absolutely. Tollywood has embraced me with warmth and respect. There’s a difference between being comfortable and being complacent. I’ve trained in performing arts from a young age. My grandfather, Roshan Taneja ji, mentored legends like Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. So I’ve always seen filmmaking as a collective effort.”

She adds, "Since Run Raja Run in 2014, I’ve delivered all my dialogues in Telugu. Even if my final dub wasn’t used, my pilot always had my voice. I consciously built a local team to stay rooted in the culture. That’s important to me.

The actress shares an anecdote from her early days with director VI Anand. “After Tiger, he offered me roles in Okka Kshanam. He said he needed a strong performer, not just a heroine, and that meant a lot. I told him I’d be there wherever he needed strength. That’s how much I believed in the story.” Seerat also recalls how supportive her teams have been across films, from Krishna and His Leela to her OTT projects. “Filmmakers have allowed me to bring my own interpretation to roles, which is so validating as an actor.”

Interestingly, Seerat embarked on her film journey as an assistant choreographer. “I was passionate about dance and music. I didn’t connect with cinema back then. Acting wasn’t even on my radar. But life led me here, and I followed my intuition. My parents supported me, even though they had fears. And once Run Raja Run was released and audiences embraced me, I knew I had found my calling.”

Seerat is currently considering new projects in both Hindi and Telugu. “I don’t believe in limiting myself. Art comes in many forms, not just acting. Even this conversation with you — interviewing is an art. And I value every part of the creative process.”