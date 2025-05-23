Aakanksha Singh returns to theatres with Telugu film ‘Shashti Poorthi’
Aakanksha Singh, who is known for her work in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Malli Raava, Pailwaan, Meet Cute, Bench Life, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, and Khakhee: The Bengal Chapter, is excited about her next outing Shashti Poorthi, which is all set to hit screens on May 30. The Telugu film, helmed by Pavan Prabha, also stars Rupeysh, and has music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Aakanksha is on cloud nine as the film marks her theatrical release after a long time. Excerpts from the conversation….
Aakanksha Singh on ‘Shashti Poorthi’, playing Janaki, and her love for Telugu cinema
Could you tell us a little bit about your role in Shashti Poorthi?
I play Janaki, who is from a village, but is not a stereotypical village girl. She’s the temple treasurer — which is a unique role for a woman in cinema. Traditionally, we associate such responsibilities with male characters. But Janaki is strong, independent, and modern, and her character has multiple shades.
How did you prepare for the role?
A lot of the preparation went into getting the look right. The team wanted me to look like a Telugu ammayi from Rajahmundry. The other mental preparation I had to undergo was to shoot in Rajahmundry. The location was beautiful but the shoot was physically challenging—we filmed in a temple situated in the middle of the Godavari River. To reach there, we had to walk for about an hour each day, under the harsh summer sun in April and May. And we didn’t have proper roads as well, it was all sand.
You’ve done quite a few Telugu films now. Does Hyderabad feel like home to you?
Yes! I'm originally from Jaipur, but Hyderabad absolutely feels like home now. I look forward to coming here. I now get very excited when someone says that I have to go to Hyderabad and shoot for something. The people are incredibly warm and welcoming. After my debut film Malli Raava itself, I felt embraced by the Telugu audience. Unfortunately, due to COVID, theatrical releases got delayed, but now, after a long gap, Shashti Poorthi is getting a big-screen release, and I’m looking forward to my audience to go and watch the film. Though I was not really away from Tollywood, there’s nothing like a theatrical release.
Have you picked up Telugu by now?
I understand Telugu well, and I’ve started speaking a little bit too. But I’m still conscious while forming full sentences. I send voice notes to my tutor, rehearsing a thousand times in my head. Hopefully, I’ll be fluent soon!
Earlier, marriage was considered a turning point for female actors. But today, that’s not the case. What has changed?
I’ve always been clear that personal and professional lives should be kept separate. No one asks a doctor if they’re married before hiring them. So why should it be different for actors? That said, there have been moments when I felt I missed out on opportunities I deserved. Let me share a very personal thing. After Malli Raava, I struggled to get my next film even though the audience loved my performance. I got a message from a manager that I may not get more work as I was married. But, at the same time, whether the opportunity comes to me or not, that’s not in my hands. I have been fortunate to have worked with a number of production houses. I believe in my work, and when I’m given a character, I give it my all.
Has OTT helped change these perceptions and opened up more opportunities for women?
OTT is a fantastic platform, not just for actors but also for directors, and technicians. It has democratised content creation and given space to more meaningful stories and characters. If there is good content made on OTT and you have been approached for the same, nothing is better than that. I’ve done shows like Parampara in Hindi, and each of my characters had substance. I am not there just for the sake of it. OTT has given me the platform to be part of good stories, like Meet Cute, which is very close to my heart. And I was very excited when I was approached for that. So, I have been part of very good scripts.
You’ve worked in television, films, and OTT platforms. Do you notice differences in working styles across these platforms and languages?
At the core, the process is the same—we all go to set, prepare, shoot, and deliver. But yes, each industry and team has its own style. But if you ask me about the technicalities the difference that I notice is that, we dub the whole film in the south. Otherwise, it’s about who you're working with—directors, producers, and crew style varies. But I’ve been fortunate to work with some amazing teams across industries. I enjoy the process wherever I go.
Your mother is a theatre artiste and you started acting at 15. Was acting always the plan?
It was in me, I think. I never really planned to move to Bombay. It just happened. I used to act out award acceptance speeches in the bathroom, thanking my parents and God—it was all very dramatic! (laughs). My theater journey began because of my sister. She needed someone for a Rajasthani play and roped me in. I didn’t even know the language back then, but I took it up as a challenge. She said that we will prepare you for a month or two. I always wanted to become a dancer. I was 15, and when I performed for the first time, the audience response gave me an incredible high. After the play they come to you and say such nice things. It gave me a rush. But at the same time, I never thought I would come to Bombay. I just gave one audition in Jaipur and got on board of my first show. They asked me to come to Bombay. I was studying physiotherapy at the same time and at the same time, I was shooting in Bombay for the show.
Has physiotherapy taken a backseat?
Not really! I’ve always said that education is never a waste. Our industry is very uncertain. If I have a degree, it’s like a star on my chest. It also gives a sense of accomplishment. Someday, I’d love to open a clinic or a hospital—not necessarily to practice full-time, but as something meaningful. Acting is my first love and my top priority. But never say never!
Is there a dream role you want to play?
Yes! I really want to play a warrior princess—something powerful and fierce. I know horse riding, so I’d love to do a historical or action-oriented role, something like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.
And finally, what’s next for you after Shashti Poorthi?
I’m currently shooting a Telugu thriller. It’s a completely different role—something I haven’t done before. I’m also in talks for a Tamil film, and I really hope that works out. Fingers crossed!
