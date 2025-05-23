Aakanksha Singh returns to theatres with Telugu film ‘Shashti Poorthi’

A

It was in me, I think. I never really planned to move to Bombay. It just happened. I used to act out award acceptance speeches in the bathroom, thanking my parents and God—it was all very dramatic! (laughs). My theater journey began because of my sister. She needed someone for a Rajasthani play and roped me in. I didn’t even know the language back then, but I took it up as a challenge. She said that we will prepare you for a month or two. I always wanted to become a dancer. I was 15, and when I performed for the first time, the audience response gave me an incredible high. After the play they come to you and say such nice things. It gave me a rush. But at the same time, I never thought I would come to Bombay. I just gave one audition in Jaipur and got on board of my first show. They asked me to come to Bombay. I was studying physiotherapy at the same time and at the same time, I was shooting in Bombay for the show.