Trisha shines in AR Rahman’s electrifying track ‘Sugar Baby’ from ‘Thug Life’
The buzz around Thug Life just got louder with the release of its second song, Sugar Baby, unveiled on Wednesday. Composed by Oscar and Grammy-winning maestro AR Rahman, the track is a vibrant, high-energy blend of pulsating beats and playful flair, capturing the dual spirit of the film—rebellion and celebration.
Sugar Baby from Thug Life delivers beats, attitude, and Trisha Krishnan’s star power
At the heart of the song is Trisha Krishnan, who commands attention with her charismatic screen presence and spirited dance moves. Her dazzling performance is a reminder of her enduring star power and magnetic charm in Indian cinema.
Following the upbeat wedding anthem Jinguchaa, this new track is available in both Tamil and Hindi. The Tamil version features vocals by Alexandra Joy, Shuba, and Sarath Santosh, while the Hindi version includes Nikhita Gandhi, Shuba, and Shashwat Singh, giving the song a dynamic and cosmopolitan edge.
Thug Life marks a landmark reunion between Indian cinema icon Kamal Haasan and acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, reuniting nearly four decades after their legendary collaboration in Nayakan. The film also continues the celebrated creative partnership between Ratnam and Rahman.
Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, Thug Life boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.
With Mani Ratnam’s direction and AR Rahman’s electrifying music, Thug Life is set to storm theatres worldwide on June 5, 2025.