Trisha shines in AR Rahman’s electrifying track ‘Sugar Baby’ from ‘Thug Life’

At the heart of the song is Trisha Krishnan, who commands attention with her charismatic screen presence and spirited dance moves. Her dazzling performance is a reminder of her enduring star power and magnetic charm in Indian cinema.

Following the upbeat wedding anthem Jinguchaa, this new track is available in both Tamil and Hindi. The Tamil version features vocals by Alexandra Joy, Shuba, and Sarath Santosh, while the Hindi version includes Nikhita Gandhi, Shuba, and Shashwat Singh, giving the song a dynamic and cosmopolitan edge.